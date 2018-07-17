Australian diver admits boys and coach sedated in rescue





One of the two Australians who were with the Wild Boars football team and helped them escape safely from the Tham Luong cave in Chiang Rai has revealed the boys and their coach were heavily sedated during the extraction operation, according to ABC.

Retired Perth vet Craig Challen explained how he worked closely with his friend and fellow expert cave diver, Adelaide anaesthetist Dr Richard Harris, to medically assess the boys and their coach and get them ready for the rescue operation, in an exclusive interview with the ABC’s Four Corners program.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

