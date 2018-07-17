Former Thai PM Thaksin Shinawatra
Senior cop seen with Thaksin, Yingluck suspended

By TN / July 17, 2018

A police colonel seen with the two fugitive former Shinawatra prime ministers at the World Cup last week and earlier with one of them in London has been suspended from duty pending an inquiry.

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon, who supervises the police force, said on Monday that Watanyu Witthaypalothai had been relieved from duty and a panel set up to look into his conduct.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

