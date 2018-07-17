Senior cop seen with Thaksin, Yingluck suspended





A police colonel seen with the two fugitive former Shinawatra prime ministers at the World Cup last week and earlier with one of them in London has been suspended from duty pending an inquiry.

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon, who supervises the police force, said on Monday that Watanyu Witthaypalothai had been relieved from duty and a panel set up to look into his conduct.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article