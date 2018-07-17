British diver may sue Musk for calling him “pedo”





British caver Vernon Unsworth who helped rescue the Wild Boars soccer team from Tham Luang cave said today he may take legal action against Elon Musk after the Tesla CEO called him a “pedo”.

Musk launched a stinging attack on Unsworth without providing any justification or explanation, after the cave expert slammed his offer of a miniature submarine to extract the footballers from the Tham Luang cave as a “PR stunt”.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

