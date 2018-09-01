Dutch Police Reportedly Suggest Terror Motive in Friday’s Stabbing Attack





MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The police said that the incident took place at the Central Railway Station in Amsterdam. The police have shot the suspect after he injured two people. Local news reports suggested, citing witnesses, that the attack took place after a brawl between two people at a railway platform.

Meanwhile, the Dutch authorities do not rule out that a stabbing attack in downtown Amsterdam was an act of terror, local media reported.

The investigators are looking into several other possible motives of the attack perpetrator, however, they had not managed to identify ties between the victims of the incident, the RTL broadcaster reported.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article