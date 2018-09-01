Buses in Bangkok
Bangkok

Free expressway buses to beat traffic jams start Monday: BMTA

By TN / September 1, 2018

The Bangkok Mass Transit Authority will starting on Monday provide free air-conditioned buses on two expressway routes to help rush-hour commuters avoid heavy congestion caused by construction for electric train routes.

BMTA acting director Prayoon Chuaykaew said the service will help motorists beat traffic caused by the constructions of the Lard Prao-Samrong Yellow Route electric train and the National Cultural Centre-Min Buri Orange Route electric train.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

