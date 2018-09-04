DTAC expiry hangs over NBTC





Over 1 million mobile customers using Total Access Communication’s (DTAC) 850-megahertz spectrum network will be disconnected from mobile service after Sept 15, as the board of the telecom regulator will likely cut off the mobile network service after the concession expires.

Furthermore, all 21 million DTAC customers will lose their mobile connection in areas the company’s 850MHz network covers.

Full story: Bangkok Post

KOMSAN TORTERMVASANA

BANGKOK POST

