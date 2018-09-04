Former Pheu Thai MP Suchai dies of lung cancer





Former Pheu Thai MP Suchai Srisurapol died of lung cancer on Tuesday morning, his family said. He was 61.

The former Khon Kaen representative was diagnosed with cancer last November and had been receiving treatment at a hospital.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

