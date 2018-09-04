Tham Luang Cave survivors and rescuers to attend thank you banquet





CHIANG RAI, 4th September 2018 (NNT) – The Governor of Chiang Rai province has met with the guardians and parents of Moo Pa Academy football team members who were stranded in Tham Luang Cave earlier this year, to prepare them for a thank you banquet being organized by the government this September 6th, to celebrate the united effort of rescuers from Thailand and across the globe, that succeeded in returning the youths to safety.

Chiang Rai Governor Prajon Prachsakul and Mae Sai District Chief Somsak Kanakam had a meeting with Phra Khru Prayutjetiyanukarn, the acting Abbot of Wat Doi Wao, who is now caring for the coach of the Moo Pa Academy football team as well as the parents of the 12 boys who survived being marooned in flooded Tham Luang Cave for 17 days. The meeting at Wat Doi Wao was to prepare them all to attend a banquet being staged by the government at Dusit Palace in Bangkok on September 6th to thank the rescuers.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua,

Rewriter: Tarin Angskul

National News Bureau of Thailand

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article