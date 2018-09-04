Caned and Fined: Two Malaysian Women Punished for Attempting Lesbian Sex





The two women were engaged in lesbian sex in a car parked in a public place in the northeastern state of Terengganu. Same-sex relations are considered illegal in Muslim-majority Malaysia, where Islamic courts can try Muslim Malays on personal matters alongside civil courts.

In a rare case against same-sex relations in Malaysia, two local women, aged 32 and 22, have been fined and whipped with a cane for attempting to have lesbian sex, Malaysia-based English-language newspaper The Straits Times reports.

The two women, who haven’t been identified, were caned six times each with their clothes on in a packed room at the Sharia High Court in Kuala Terengganu, the capital city of the conservative northeastern state of Terengganu. The younger woman reportedly burst into tears but her companion showed no reaction.

Sputnik International

