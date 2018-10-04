Mixed reactions to Finance Ministry’s cigarette tax hike proposal





The Finance Ministry’s plan to seek the Cabinet’s approval on a new rise in excise taxes that will result in the retail prices of cigarette being raised by 2 baht per pack has drawn mixed reactions.

The ministry aims to gain about 3 billion baht more in additional tax revenues per year from the proposed hike in cigarette taxes for use to fund the country’s universal coverage (UC) health care scheme, better known as the 30 baht scheme.

And as soon as the media began reporting about the proposed cigarette tax hike earlier this week, some critics expressed concerns over a negative impact of the tax rise on the tobacco growers.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

