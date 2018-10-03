Phayao villages swamped by mountain run-off

Heavy monsoon rains brought misery to villagers in the mountainous northern province of Phayao on Wednesday, when flash floods swept through Muang district.
About 50 households were flooded as run-off from surrounding mountains swamped villages.
Full story: The Nation
By The Nation
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.