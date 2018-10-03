Fan Bingbing is a Chinese-born star
Asia

Missing Chinese Film Star Fan Bingbing Slapped With $129Mln Fine for Tax Evasion

By TN / October 3, 2018

One of China’s most renowned actors Fan Bingbing, who featured in a number of Hollywood superhero blockbusters, including the X-Men and Iron Man film franchises, disappeared from the public eye in July.

Chinese authorities have hit the 37-year-old actor, Fan Bingbing, with 883 million yuan ($129 million) in taxes, fines and penalties for tax evasion, the Xinhua news agency reported, citing the Jiangsu provincial taxation bureau.

According to the media outlet, the authorities discovered that Fan and her related companies had failed to pay about 225 million yuan in dues.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close