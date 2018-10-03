Missing Chinese Film Star Fan Bingbing Slapped With $129Mln Fine for Tax Evasion





One of China’s most renowned actors Fan Bingbing, who featured in a number of Hollywood superhero blockbusters, including the X-Men and Iron Man film franchises, disappeared from the public eye in July.

Chinese authorities have hit the 37-year-old actor, Fan Bingbing, with 883 million yuan ($129 million) in taxes, fines and penalties for tax evasion, the Xinhua news agency reported, citing the Jiangsu provincial taxation bureau.

According to the media outlet, the authorities discovered that Fan and her related companies had failed to pay about 225 million yuan in dues.

