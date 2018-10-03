Indonesia Quake Aftermath: Desperate Coastal Villagers Plead for Help

Flattened homes, collapsed bridges and crumbled buildings.
There was devastation as far as the eye could see in Wani II village in Donggala regency, near the epicentre of Friday’s magnitude 7.4 earthquake.
A ship sat next to a house after being washed ashore by the force of the subsequent tsunami.
Villagers, desperate for help, could be seen scavenging and trying to salvage items from the debris.
“Where can I get food? Everything is shut down,” village resident Muhammad Iksan said.
“Even if there were open shops, no one has money,” he said.
Locals said they had chipped in to hire an excavator to clear rubble from the road through the village of about 700 households.
At least 10 residents died in the disaster, while four were still missing, said Andi Abdullah, a local man. But rescue personnel had yet to arrive to take an official count.
“We can’t do everything by ourselves,” Andi said. “We hope rescue teams will come and help us evacuate victims.”
“Come quickly to our village. Don’t just pay attention to Palu. We also need help here,” Sukri, another villager, told BenarNews.
Full story: BenarNews
Keisyah Aprilia
Donggala, Indonesia
Copyright ©2018, BenarNews. Used with the permission of BenarNews.
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.
You may also like
-
Missing Chinese Film Star Fan Bingbing Slapped With $129Mln Fine for Tax Evasion
-
Japanese Government Resigns to Enable New Cabinet’s Formation
-
Final Death Toll in Indonesian Quake, Tsunami Could Reach Thousands
-
50 Injured in Japan’s Typhoon Trami as Officials Warn Landslide
-
Hundreds Killed After Catastrophic Earthquake and Tsunami Strike Indonesia