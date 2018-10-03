Indonesia Quake Aftermath: Desperate Coastal Villagers Plead for Help





Flattened homes, collapsed bridges and crumbled buildings.

There was devastation as far as the eye could see in Wani II village in Donggala regency, near the epicentre of Friday’s magnitude 7.4 earthquake.

A ship sat next to a house after being washed ashore by the force of the subsequent tsunami.

Villagers, desperate for help, could be seen scavenging and trying to salvage items from the debris.

“Where can I get food? Everything is shut down,” village resident Muhammad Iksan said.

“Even if there were open shops, no one has money,” he said.

Locals said they had chipped in to hire an excavator to clear rubble from the road through the village of about 700 households.

At least 10 residents died in the disaster, while four were still missing, said Andi Abdullah, a local man. But rescue personnel had yet to arrive to take an official count.

“We can’t do everything by ourselves,” Andi said. “We hope rescue teams will come and help us evacuate victims.”

“Come quickly to our village. Don’t just pay attention to Palu. We also need help here,” Sukri, another villager, told BenarNews.

