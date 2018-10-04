Missing Key Blamed for Flood in Northern Bangkok





BANGKOK — Parts of northern Bangkok were left flooded for several hours because city staff couldn’t find the key to a waterpump, Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang said Tuesday.

Aswin blamed the confusion on private contractors who failed to give City Hall the key. In a Wednesday news conference, he also outlined more plans to build more waterways and combat flood in the metropolitan area.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Teeranai Charuvastra

Khaosod English

Share this article