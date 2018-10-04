Large old valve on the water pipe
Bangkok

Missing Key Blamed for Flood in Northern Bangkok

By TN / October 4, 2018

BANGKOK — Parts of northern Bangkok were left flooded for several hours because city staff couldn’t find the key to a waterpump, Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang said Tuesday.

Aswin blamed the confusion on private contractors who failed to give City Hall the key. In a Wednesday news conference, he also outlined more plans to build more waterways and combat flood in the metropolitan area.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Teeranai Charuvastra
Khaosod English

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close