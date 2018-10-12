Former PM Abhisit Vejjajiva during the Bangkok protests
Democrat party prepares to select new leader on Nov 5

October 12, 2018

BANGKOK, 12th October 2018 (NNT) – The Democrat party has held another meeting of its electoral board in preparation for the selection of a new party leader on November 5.

The Democrat Party electoral board led by Chumpol Kanchana has held a second meeting in as many days after convening yesterday (October 11) on obstacles to using an electronic voting system to select a new party leader.

