Three Taiwanese, one Shan arrested after heroin seized in Chiang Mai

Police in Chiang Mai on Tuesday arrested three men – one Shan and three Taiwanese – and seized 200 bars of heroin worth Bt200 million.
Acting on tip-offs, Provincial Police Bureau 5 officers staked out the car park at the Ruam Chok Market in Muang Chiang Mai and arrested the Shan, Sikha, when he arrived in a pickup truck.
Full story: The Nation
By The Nation
