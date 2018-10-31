Police car in Chiang Mai, Thailand
Chiang Mai

Three Taiwanese, one Shan arrested after heroin seized in Chiang Mai

By TN / October 31, 2018

Police in Chiang Mai on Tuesday arrested three men – one Shan and three Taiwanese – and seized 200 bars of heroin worth Bt200 million.

Acting on tip-offs, Provincial Police Bureau 5 officers staked out the car park at the Ruam Chok Market in Muang Chiang Mai and arrested the Shan, Sikha, when he arrived in a pickup truck.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close