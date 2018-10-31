Three Taiwanese, one Shan arrested after heroin seized in Chiang Mai





Police in Chiang Mai on Tuesday arrested three men – one Shan and three Taiwanese – and seized 200 bars of heroin worth Bt200 million.

Acting on tip-offs, Provincial Police Bureau 5 officers staked out the car park at the Ruam Chok Market in Muang Chiang Mai and arrested the Shan, Sikha, when he arrived in a pickup truck.

By The Nation

