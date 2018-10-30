Shirt with Pheu Thai Party logo
Pheu Thai prepares for worst-case scenario

By TN / October 30, 2018

PHEU THAI PARTY’S first general assembly yesterday retained its current acting leader Viroj Pao-in as party chief while Phumtham Wechayachai will serve as secretary-general.

Political critic Sukhum Nualsakul said the structure could be a reflection of the party’s preparation to deal with the possibility of being dissolved.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

