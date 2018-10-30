Pheu Thai prepares for worst-case scenario

PHEU THAI PARTY’S first general assembly yesterday retained its current acting leader Viroj Pao-in as party chief while Phumtham Wechayachai will serve as secretary-general.
Political critic Sukhum Nualsakul said the structure could be a reflection of the party’s preparation to deal with the possibility of being dissolved.
Full story: The Nation
By The Nation
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.
Recommended for you
-
Phayao’s famous palmist predicts Gen Prayut will remain prime minister for long time
-
DLT says no change to taxi fares as studies continue
-
Tourists urged to help reduce garbage
-
Thousands Protest in Germany Following Suspected Gang Rape by Migrants
-
Leicester City confirms Vichai among five killed in copter crash