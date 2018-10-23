Police bust trafficking of 15 million speed pills in Chiang Mai

CHIANG MAI, 23 October 2018 (NNT) – Police in Mae Ai district of Chiang Mai province deterred and seized a record haul of 15 million methamphetamine pills.
Mae Ai Provincial Police Station Commissioner Pol Col Kumkaew Suyati revealed the police at Kiw Satai road checkpoint stopped a pick-up truck driven by a 31-year-old man, identified as Rakchat Tunsen, from Nakhon Sawan province, on Highway No. 1089.
Full story: NNT
Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,
Rewriter: tewit kemtong
National News Bureau of Thailand
