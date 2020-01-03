Six killed and 24 injured in Cambodian Hotel Building Collapse





Six people were killed and at least 24 were injured when a seven-story hotel under construction collapsed Friday in southern Cambodia’s Kep province.

The collapse occurred around 4:30 p.m. local time, trapping many inside.

Ken Sotha, the governor of Kep province, told RFA that authorities were trying to search for those trapped inside the building, but did not provide further details.

Shortly after the incident, sources told RFA’s Khmer Service that as many as 20 or 30 could still be buried under the rubble. Over the next few hours all but five workers were accounted for and media outlets were reporting four had died. An army of 1000 workers were mobilized to dig for the remaining five. When they were discovered, three were still alive, but were injured, while the other two had died.

Reported by Pheap Aun for RFA’s Khmer Service. Translated by Samean Yun. Written in English by Eugene Whong.

Copyright © 1998-2019, RFA. Used with the permission of Radio Free Asia, 2025 M St. NW, Suite 300, Washington DC 20036.

