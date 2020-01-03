Mon. Jan 6th, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Six killed and 24 injured in Cambodian Hotel Building Collapse

1 min read
3 days ago TN
Government ambulance in Phnom Penh, Cambodia

Cambodian government ambulance in Phnom Penh. Photo: 廣九直通車.


Six people were killed and at least 24 were injured when a seven-story hotel under construction collapsed Friday in southern Cambodia’s Kep province.

The collapse occurred around 4:30 p.m. local time, trapping many inside.

Ken Sotha, the governor of Kep province, told RFA that authorities were trying to search for those trapped inside the building, but did not provide further details.

Shortly after the incident, sources told RFA’s Khmer Service that as many as 20 or 30 could still be buried under the rubble. Over the next few hours all but five workers were accounted for and media outlets were reporting four had died. An army of 1000 workers were mobilized to dig for the remaining five. When they were discovered, three were still alive, but were injured, while the other two had died.

Full story: rfa.org

Reported by Pheap Aun for RFA’s Khmer Service. Translated by Samean Yun. Written in English by Eugene Whong.

Copyright © 1998-2019, RFA. Used with the permission of Radio Free Asia, 2025 M St. NW, Suite 300, Washington DC 20036.

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Indonesia Floods: Death Toll Hits 66 as More Rain Expected

30 mins ago TN
3 min read

United States military kills head of Iran’s Quds Force Qasem Soleimani

3 days ago TN
1 min read

Death Toll From Floods in Indonesia Rises to 26

3 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Thailand’s First Medical Marijuana Clinic Opened

10 mins ago TN
1 min read

Cambodian monks nabbed in Samut Prakan

16 mins ago TN
1 min read

German Police Kill Knife Attacker Who Struck at 2 Officers While Shouting ‘Allahu Akbar’

20 mins ago TN
1 min read

Indonesia Floods: Death Toll Hits 66 as More Rain Expected

30 mins ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close