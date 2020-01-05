Russian couple arrested for sex on Pattaya Beach





Pattaya, Thailand – A Russian couple has been arrested today, January 4th, 2020 in Pattaya, Thailand by Pattaya Police and accused of performing indecent acts in public on Pattaya Beach just before the New Year. The acts were caught on video that was widely shared on social media.

Today, The Pattaya City Police reported that the Pattaya Tourist Police and The Pattaya City Police in a joint venture have arrested a Russian couple who were named only as Mr. Roman and Miss Daria, both 26 years old.

