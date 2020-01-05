Early morning fire breaks out at luxury Jomtien Condo, more than 100 tourists evacuated





Jomtien – An early morning fire broke out in a room at the Laguna Beach condominium building in Jomtien this morning requiring the evacuation and rescue of more than one hundred tourists.

At 5:00 AM this morning, January 5, 2020, a fire broke out in a condominium located on the seventh floor of the Laguna Beach condo located in Jomtien. More than one hundred tourists fled and were evacuated from the building as alarms blared from the hallways and premises.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Adam Judd

The Pattaya News

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



