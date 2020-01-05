Early morning fire breaks out at luxury Jomtien Condo, more than 100 tourists evacuated

Early morning fire breaks out at luxury Jomtien Condo, more than 100 tourists evacuated1 min read
Jomtien – An early morning fire broke out in a room at the Laguna Beach condominium building in Jomtien this morning requiring the evacuation and rescue of more than one hundred tourists.
At 5:00 AM this morning, January 5, 2020, a fire broke out in a condominium located on the seventh floor of the Laguna Beach condo located in Jomtien. More than one hundred tourists fled and were evacuated from the building as alarms blared from the hallways and premises.
By Adam Judd
