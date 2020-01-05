Arrivals from China’s Wuhan scanned for pneumonia

Arrivals from China’s Wuhan scanned for pneumonia1 min read
Officials are running thermal scans on passengers arriving from the Chinese city of Wuhan at Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Phuket and Chiang Mai airports over fears a pneumonia outbreak could spread to Thailand.
Nitinai Sirismatthakarn, president of Airports of Thailand Plc, said on Sunday that thermal scanners were in use at the airports — four out of the six operated by AoT — because flights from Wuhan landed there. The measure came in response to a pneumonia outbreak in the southeastern Chinese city about 800km west of Shanghai.
