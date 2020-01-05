Mon. Jan 6th, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Arrivals from China’s Wuhan scanned for pneumonia

1 min read
1 day ago TN
Arrival Hall at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok

Arrival Hall at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Samut Prakan Province. Photo: Terence Ong.


Officials are running thermal scans on passengers arriving from the Chinese city of Wuhan at Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Phuket and Chiang Mai airports over fears a pneumonia outbreak could spread to Thailand.

Nitinai Sirismatthakarn, president of Airports of Thailand Plc, said on Sunday that thermal scanners were in use at the airports — four out of the six operated by AoT — because flights from Wuhan landed there. The measure came in response to a pneumonia outbreak in the southeastern Chinese city about 800km west of Shanghai.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Thailand’s First Medical Marijuana Clinic Opened

20 mins ago TN
1 min read

German Police Kill Knife Attacker Who Struck at 2 Officers While Shouting ‘Allahu Akbar’

30 mins ago TN
1 min read

‘Inshallah’ is Now Officially a German Word

43 mins ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Thailand’s First Medical Marijuana Clinic Opened

20 mins ago TN
1 min read

Cambodian monks nabbed in Samut Prakan

26 mins ago TN
1 min read

German Police Kill Knife Attacker Who Struck at 2 Officers While Shouting ‘Allahu Akbar’

30 mins ago TN
1 min read

Indonesia Floods: Death Toll Hits 66 as More Rain Expected

40 mins ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close