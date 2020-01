RANONG, Jan 3 (TNA) – Three people have been arrested for allegedly running a brothel disguised as a karaoke bar, luring and prostituting Lao girls under the age of 18 in Rayong province.

Police raided the bar in Pluak Daeng district and arrested a Thai owner and two Lao agents, Thai Immigration Bureau chief Pol Lt General Sompong Chinduang announced on Friday.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts