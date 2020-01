UDON THANI: A man killed his wife and their two daughters by striking them in the head with a wooden stick before hanging himself in Phen district of this northeastern province on Sunday, police said.

A team of police, accompanied by a doctor and volunteers from a charity foundation, went to house No 260 in tambon Chiang Wang at about 6.30am after being notified of the tragic incident.

