UDON THANI: A man wearing an apron and mask smashed glass showcases with stones and stole 55 baht weight of gold, worth more than a million baht, from a shop in a Tesco Lotus store in Muang district on Monday night.

The robbery occurred at the Aurora gold shop inside the Tesco Lotus Rangsina market branch around 8pm.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts