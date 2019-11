PHANG NGA: A 30-year-old Thai man is facing a charge of reckless driving causing death after his motorbike struck a Swedish woman crossing the main highway through Khao Lak, north of Phuket, on Saturday night (Nov 9).

The accident happened at about 7pm, Khao Lak Police Chief Col Suwat Kaewprom told The Phuket News.

By The Phuket News

