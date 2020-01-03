Death Toll From Floods in Indonesia Rises to 26





MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The number of people killed during heavy floods in the Indonesian capital of Jakarta and adjacent regions has increased to 26, Jakarta Post reported on Thursday.

According to Jakarta Post, citing the Ministry of Social Affairs, at least 26 people died due to causes including drowning, hypothermia and electric shock. More than 31,000 others were reportedly evacuated to 269 shelters across the city.

Heavy rains have been pouring in Greater Jakarta since New Year’s Eve. The ensuing floods were further aggravated by several rivers bursting banks.

