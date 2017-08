The Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department said Thursday (Aug 17) that massive flooding in 44 provinces since July 5 to August 16 has claimed 34 lives.

Departmenr’s director-general Chatchai Promlert said heavy monsoon rains from July 5 to August 16 have resulted in massive flooding in 44 provinces, 302 districts, 1,689 Tambon, 13,673 villages, and 43 communities.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS