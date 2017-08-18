Friday, August 18, 2017
Dinosaur fossils found in Phitsanulok

Compsognathus
PHITSANULOK, 18 August 2017 (NNT) – A group of students of Naresuan University have found fossils in Phitsanulok province. Geologists have been invited to study the petrified remains.

The fossils were discovered near a reserved forest in Wang Thong district where the geography students were surveying the strata. The prehistoric remnants have been unearthed for the first time there. The remains are believed to belong to carnivorous marine dinosaurs.

