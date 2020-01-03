Tributes continue to roll in for British tourist killed by firework in Pattaya accident

Tributes continue to roll in for British tourist killed by firework in Pattaya accident1 min read
Pattaya – Tributes continue to come in two days after a British tourist, Mr. Gary McLaren, 51 from Corby, who was killed in a tragic accident involving a firework in South Pattaya on New Year’s Eve.
“kind” and “Always smiling”, Mr. McLaren, who worked for MotoGP in an IT technology setting and was reportedly well known by many world famous racers, was well regarded by friends, family and co workers.
Full story: thepattayanews.com
By Adam Judd
The Pattaya News