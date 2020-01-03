Tributes continue to roll in for British tourist killed by firework in Pattaya accident





Pattaya – Tributes continue to come in two days after a British tourist, Mr. Gary McLaren, 51 from Corby, who was killed in a tragic accident involving a firework in South Pattaya on New Year’s Eve.

“kind” and “Always smiling”, Mr. McLaren, who worked for MotoGP in an IT technology setting and was reportedly well known by many world famous racers, was well regarded by friends, family and co workers.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Adam Judd

The Pattaya News

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



