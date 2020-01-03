Fri. Jan 3rd, 2020

Tributes continue to roll in for British tourist killed by firework in Pattaya accident

Former Suzuki engineer Gary McLaren died in Thailand from a firework

Former Suzuki engineer Gary McLaren died in Thailand from a firework. Photo: Facebook.


Pattaya – Tributes continue to come in two days after a British tourist, Mr. Gary McLaren, 51 from Corby, who was killed in a tragic accident involving a firework in South Pattaya on New Year’s Eve.

“kind” and “Always smiling”, Mr. McLaren, who worked for MotoGP in an IT technology setting and was reportedly well known by many world famous racers, was well regarded by friends, family and co workers.

By Adam Judd
The Pattaya News

