Russian Expat demands sex at traditional Jomtien massage shop, gets angry and smashes up shop

The Pattaya Court has issued an arrest warrant for a man described by various Thai media as a “hot headed Russian mafia” man.
P. B., 33, who is married to a Russian woman and living legally in Pattaya, is wanted after damage was done to the front window of the M and M Massage shop in Jomtien Sai 2 last Friday.
Full story: thepattayanews.com
The Pattaya News / 77kaoded / Thai Visa
