Storm tears roofs off scores of Nakhon Ratchasima homes

A thunderstorm on Sunday evening damaged about 200 houses in Nakhon Ratchasima’s None Thai district.
In most cases, the roofs were blown off. The storm also felled trees, blocking roads.
By The Nation
