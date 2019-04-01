Lightning during a heavy storm

Lightning during a heavy storm. Photo: skeeze (Pixabay).

Isan

Storm tears roofs off scores of Nakhon Ratchasima homes

By TN / April 1, 2019

A thunderstorm on Sunday evening damaged about 200 houses in Nakhon Ratchasima’s None Thai district.

In most cases, the roofs were blown off. The storm also felled trees, blocking roads.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

