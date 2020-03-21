Coronavirus Pandemic Continues to Rage Across the World





Multiple countries have closed their borders, introduced severe quarantine measures, and cancelled major public events in order to curb the infection, which has been classified as a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The novel coronavirus continues spreading across the globe, with cases confirmed in over 110 countries.

According to Johns Hopkins University, there are at least 275,000 infected, and the death toll exceeds 11,400 people, as numerous fatalities were reported in Europe and the Middle East over the past few days. Outside China, the worst-hit countries are Italy, Spain, Germany, the United States, and Iran.

