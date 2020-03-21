Sat. Mar 21st, 2020

Coronavirus Pandemic Continues to Rage Across the World

TN
A 21st Medical Group professional tests an individual for the Coronavirus at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, March 20, 2020. In order to be tested for COVID-19, patients must first be evaluated by phone and meet criteria recommended by the Centers for Disease Control. Medical staff will test patients who will remain in their vehicle. (Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexis Christian) PHOTO DETAILS / DOWNLOAD HI-RES 2 of 4 A 21st Medical Group professional tests an individual for the Coronavirus at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, USA, March 20, 2020

Medical professionals at Peterson AFB are establishing a COVID-19 testing location March 20 to help limit the possible spread and minimize the exposure of the virus. Photo: Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexis Christian / www.peterson.af.mil.


Multiple countries have closed their borders, introduced severe quarantine measures, and cancelled major public events in order to curb the infection, which has been classified as a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The novel coronavirus continues spreading across the globe, with cases confirmed in over 110 countries.

According to Johns Hopkins University, there are at least 275,000 infected, and the death toll exceeds 11,400 people, as numerous fatalities were reported in Europe and the Middle East over the past few days. Outside China, the worst-hit countries are Italy, Spain, Germany, the United States, and Iran.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

TN

Coronavirus Pandemic Continues to Rage Across the World

