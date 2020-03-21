Sat. Mar 21st, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

89 new Coronavirus cases confirmed in Thailand, raising total to 411

1 min read
13 mins ago TN
This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (round blue objects) emerging from the surface of cells

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (round blue objects) emerging from the surface of cells. Image: NIH Image Gallery / flickr. Public Domain Mark 1.0.


BANGKOK (NNT) – 89 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been announced today, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 411.

The Ministry of Public Health Taweesin Visanuyothin said, at the daily briefing for on the COVID-19 situation in Thailand, that most of the new cases are related to known clusters, namely from boxing stadia, nightclubs, religious gatherings in Malaysia, as well as persons in close contact with existing patients.

Health officials are now asking anyone, who has entered risk areas, to self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days, and to call the 1422 hotline to provide clear and accurate information to the agents, who will be providing guidelines and recommendations for monitoring, quarantine and what to do when symptoms show.

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,
Rewriter: hugh brammar
National News Bureau of Thailand

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Coronavirus Pandemic Continues to Rage Across the World

19 mins ago TN
1 min read

Thailand designates 10 more countries as coronavirus “high-risk”

1 day ago TN
1 min read

Thai Lion Air to suspend operations from March 25

1 day ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

89 new Coronavirus cases confirmed in Thailand, raising total to 411

13 mins ago TN
1 min read

Coronavirus Pandemic Continues to Rage Across the World

19 mins ago TN
1 min read

China’s Experience Gives Hope for Defeating Coronavirus Pandemic: WHO

22 mins ago TN
1 min read

Coronavirus: How Bangkok’s new stringent measures will affect you

1 hour ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close