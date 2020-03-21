89 new Coronavirus cases confirmed in Thailand, raising total to 411





BANGKOK (NNT) – 89 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been announced today, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 411.

The Ministry of Public Health Taweesin Visanuyothin said, at the daily briefing for on the COVID-19 situation in Thailand, that most of the new cases are related to known clusters, namely from boxing stadia, nightclubs, religious gatherings in Malaysia, as well as persons in close contact with existing patients.

Health officials are now asking anyone, who has entered risk areas, to self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days, and to call the 1422 hotline to provide clear and accurate information to the agents, who will be providing guidelines and recommendations for monitoring, quarantine and what to do when symptoms show.

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,

Rewriter: hugh brammar

National News Bureau of Thailand

