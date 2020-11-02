Several victims reported in Vienna attack ‘near city’s main synagogue’1 min read
Several people carried out a terrorist attack in Vienna that resulted in multiple casualties, Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer told reporters.
The attackers targeted the area around the Stadttempel, Vienna’s Jewish synagogue dating back to the 1820s, on Monday evening. It was unclear whether the synagogue itself or the adjacent community offices were targeted, as they were closed at the time.
Local media have reported multiple casualties, including a police officer who was injured in a gun battle with the attackers. There are unconfirmed reports of seven people killed.
