Chinese Tour Bus turns over in Jomtien, Seven Chinese Nationals injured

PATTAYA: – Seven Chinese tourists were hurt when they’re tour bus overturned on Sukhumvit Road in Jomtien Beach.
Paramedics rushed the unidentified victims to Pattaya Memorial Hospital after the Bangkok-registered coach fell into a traffic-island drainage canal in front of the Ambassador City Hotel March 25. Sixteen other passengers were unhurt.
Full story: thepattayanews.com
The Pattaya News / Daily Mail
