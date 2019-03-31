Colorful tour bus in Kanchanaburi

Colorful Bangkok tour bus in Kanchanaburi. Photo: shankar s. / flickr.

Pattaya

Chinese Tour Bus turns over in Jomtien, Seven Chinese Nationals injured

By TN / March 31, 2019

PATTAYA: – Seven Chinese tourists were hurt when they’re tour bus overturned on Sukhumvit Road in Jomtien Beach.

Paramedics rushed the unidentified victims to Pattaya Memorial Hospital after the Bangkok-registered coach fell into a traffic-island drainage canal in front of the Ambassador City Hotel March 25. Sixteen other passengers were unhurt.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

The Pattaya News / Daily Mail

