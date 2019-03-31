Suan Dusit Poll reveals most Thais doubt new government can end political divide





Most Thais believe the new government, be it led by the Palang Pracharat or Pheu Thai, will not be able to end political division or other protracted problems, according to a recent Suan Dusit Poll.

The poll shows 31.85% of the respondents believe that the political situation will worsen due to the lack of stability of the new government while 28.08% are more optimistic.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



