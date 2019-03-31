Government Complex in Chaeng Watthana, Bangkok

Suan Dusit Poll reveals most Thais doubt new government can end political divide

By TN / March 31, 2019

Most Thais believe the new government, be it led by the Palang Pracharat or Pheu Thai, will not be able to end political division or other protracted problems, according to a recent Suan Dusit Poll.

The poll shows 31.85% of the respondents believe that the political situation will worsen due to the lack of stability of the new government while 28.08% are more optimistic.

By Thai PBS World

