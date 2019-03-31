Collision injures nine in Ratchaburi





RATCHABURI: A pick-up truck and a van collided head-on in Suan Phueng district on Sunday morning, injuring nine people, one of them seriously, police said.

The pick-up, driven by Preechawat Ronnachai, 36, was heading for Ban Kha district while the van, driven by Kangwan Puangkham, 45, was on the way from a resort in Suan Phueng district to a restaurant. The vehicles collided at about 10am at a sharp bend on Pa Wai-Ban Kha road in tambon Tha Khoey.

Full story: Bangkok Post

SAICHOL SRINUANCHAN

BANGKOK POST

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



