Collision injures nine in Ratchaburi

By TN / March 31, 2019

RATCHABURI: A pick-up truck and a van collided head-on in Suan Phueng district on Sunday morning, injuring nine people, one of them seriously, police said.

The pick-up, driven by Preechawat Ronnachai, 36, was heading for Ban Kha district while the van, driven by Kangwan Puangkham, 45, was on the way from a resort in Suan Phueng district to a restaurant. The vehicles collided at about 10am at a sharp bend on Pa Wai-Ban Kha road in tambon Tha Khoey.

Full story: Bangkok Post

SAICHOL SRINUANCHAN
BANGKOK POST

