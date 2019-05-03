Nurse, boyfriend held on drug charges, B15m assets seized





PRACHUAP KHIRI KHAN: A nurse and her boyfriend have been arrested and assets worth over 15 million baht seized for their involvement in the drug trade, following raids on two premises in Muang district.

A team of 30 local police, officials and defence volunteers searched a room in a block of nurses’ flats on Maharat Road on Thursday night.

Full story: Bangkok Post

CHAIWAT SATYAEM AND BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



