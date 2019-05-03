Crystal meth rock

Nurse, boyfriend held on drug charges, B15m assets seized

By TN / May 3, 2019

PRACHUAP KHIRI KHAN: A nurse and her boyfriend have been arrested and assets worth over 15 million baht seized for their involvement in the drug trade, following raids on two premises in Muang district.

A team of 30 local police, officials and defence volunteers searched a room in a block of nurses’ flats on Maharat Road on Thursday night.

Full story: Bangkok Post

CHAIWAT SATYAEM AND BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

