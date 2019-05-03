The Grand Palace and Sanam Luang

View of the Grand Palace and Sanam Luang in Bangkok. Photo: Uthen Smantai.

News

Drone Show for Coronation Celebration

By TN / May 3, 2019

BANGKOK, May 3 (TNA) – A spectacular drone show will be performed over Sanam Luang ceremonial ground outside the Grand Palace as part of His Majesty the King’s coronation celebrations.

The drone flying show consists of two parts.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

Share this article


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close