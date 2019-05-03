Drone Show for Coronation Celebration





BANGKOK, May 3 (TNA) – A spectacular drone show will be performed over Sanam Luang ceremonial ground outside the Grand Palace as part of His Majesty the King’s coronation celebrations.

The drone flying show consists of two parts.

TNA

