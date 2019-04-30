Naruito, Emperor of Japan

Prince William and Naruito, Emperor of Japan in n Minato Ward, Tokyo (cropped). Photo: British Embassy Tokyo / Alfie Goodrich.

Asia

Naruhito Assumes Title of Emperor of Japan, Starting New ‘Reiwa’ Era

By TN / April 30, 2019

Earlier in the day, former Emperor Akihito stepped down, becoming the first Japanese emperor in over 200 years to do so out of his own volition. His abdication marked the end of the previous era, known as “Heisei” – which can be interpreted as “peace everywhere”.

Naruhito has officially been named the new emperor of Japan, commencing a new era in the country’s history, named “Reiwa”, which can be translated as “beautiful harmony”. The ceremony for passing the imperial regalia on to the new 59-year-old monarch will take place on 1 May.

85-year-old Akihito delivered his final speech as emperor on 30 April, expressing his “heartfelt gratitude to the people of Japan” before abdicating after a 30-year reign.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

