1 policeman dies, 2 hurt in Nakhon Si Thammarat crash chasing suspect

1 policeman dies, 2 hurt in Nakhon Si Thammarat crash chasing suspect1 min read
NAKHON SI THAMMARAT: A junior police officer was killed and two other officers injured after their pick-up overturned while in pursuit of a crime suspect on Saturday, police said.
The accident occurred at about 7pm after Pol Capt Seni Chomboon (age not given), Pol L/Corporal Chalerm Yaemnaiyana, 27, and Pol Senior Sgt Maj Jaran Srikwankaew, 44, all from Sichon police station, rushed in a patrol pick-up to an area in front of the customs office in Sichon town after a report that a teenager was threatening his rival with a handgun following a quarrel.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Nujaree Raekrun
BANGKOK POST