Sat. Aug 31st, 2019

1 policeman dies, 2 hurt in Nakhon Si Thammarat crash chasing suspect

Thai police car in Phitsanulok

Thai police pickup in Phitsanulok. Photo: Love Krittaya.


NAKHON SI THAMMARAT: A junior police officer was killed and two other officers injured after their pick-up overturned while in pursuit of a crime suspect on Saturday, police said.

The accident occurred at about 7pm after Pol Capt Seni Chomboon (age not given), Pol L/Corporal Chalerm Yaemnaiyana, 27, and Pol Senior Sgt Maj Jaran Srikwankaew, 44, all from Sichon police station, rushed in a patrol pick-up to an area in front of the customs office in Sichon town after a report that a teenager was threatening his rival with a handgun following a quarrel.

Full story: Bangkok Post

