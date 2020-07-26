July 26, 2020

Anti-government protests continue in provinces

Royal Thai Police Toyota Fortuner SUV at Inspector General's Department, Sutthisan Police Station in Bangkok

Royal Thai Police Toyota Fortuner SUV at Inspector General's Department, Sutthisan Police Station in Bangkok. Photo: Ian Fuller / flickr. CC BY-NC 2.0.


Anti-government demonstrations by students and other young people were held in several provinces outside Bangkok on Saturday. Protesters called for a House dissolution, an end to intimidation of the people and the rewriting of the constitution.

In Kanchanaburi, at about 5.40pm a group of about 50 young people comprising secondary school and university students in this western border province gathered at an open ground on Lak Muang road in Muang district.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

