Anti-government protests continue in provinces





Anti-government demonstrations by students and other young people were held in several provinces outside Bangkok on Saturday. Protesters called for a House dissolution, an end to intimidation of the people and the rewriting of the constitution.

In Kanchanaburi, at about 5.40pm a group of about 50 young people comprising secondary school and university students in this western border province gathered at an open ground on Lak Muang road in Muang district.

