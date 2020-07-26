Anti-government protests continue in provinces

Anti-government protests continue in provinces1 min read
Anti-government demonstrations by students and other young people were held in several provinces outside Bangkok on Saturday. Protesters called for a House dissolution, an end to intimidation of the people and the rewriting of the constitution.
In Kanchanaburi, at about 5.40pm a group of about 50 young people comprising secondary school and university students in this western border province gathered at an open ground on Lak Muang road in Muang district.
Full story: Bangkok Post
BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS