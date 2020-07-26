July 26, 2020

North Korea Reports First Suspected Coronavirus Case

Pyongyang station, North Korea

Pyongyang station, North Korea. Photo: Patrick.


MOSCOW(Sputnik) – North Korea has announced that the first, suspected, coronavirus case has been registered in the country, the individual illegally crossed the border with South Korea earlier this month, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reports.

The Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea (WPK) held an emergency meeting on Saturday, attended by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, to discuss the situation in the city of Kaesong, where the suspected case was registered.

“The meeting unanimously adopted a decision of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the WPK on shifting from the state emergency anti-epidemic system to the maximum emergency system”, KCNA said, adding that a “top-class alert” will be issued.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

