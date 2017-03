Former protest leader Suthep Thaugsuban declined on Friday to say whether his group would accept the outcome of the next election in the event that the Pheu Thai Party wins the poll.

Speaking after meeting with the sub-committee in charge of collecting input for the reconciliation campaign, Mr Suthep said, “I do not know. This is a matter for the Pheu Thai Party, now is not the right time.”

Full story: Bangkok Post

WASSANA NANUAM