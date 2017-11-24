Ya bah use on the rise in Phuket, says official

PHUKET: Drug arrest statistics have shown that the use of methamphetamine or ya bah is on the rise in Phuket due to decreasing prices, said Phuket Provincial Office Chief Administrative Officer (Palad) Sakchai Kunanawatchaidej at a meeting of the working group on drug abuse analysis and surveillance in Phuket yesterday (Nov 22).

“Methamphetamine’s (ya bah) popularity is predicted to increase further as prices decrease, according to this year’s drug arrest statistics,” said Mr Sakchai.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

The Phuket News