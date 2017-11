NAKHON RATCHASIMA, 22nd November 2017 (NNT)-Suranaree University of Technology has introduced an invention that uses ultrasonic waves to kill mosquito larvae.

The university invented a boat that releases ultrasonic waves to kill mosquito larvae and pupae. The boat is proving 90% effective within a 3 meter-radius.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut,

Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom

National News Bureau of Thailand