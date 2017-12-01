Friday, December 1, 2017
Exhibition on dangers of nuclear weapons proliferation taking place in Phuket

Surin roundabout in Phuket
PHUKET, 1st December 2017 (NNT) – Soka Gakkai Thailand (SGT) is holding an exhibition entitled “Preservation of All for a World without Nuclear Weapons”, allowing people in the province of Phuket to learn about the threat of nuclear weapons proliferation and the need for laws against nuclear arms.

Deputy Governor of Phuket Tawornrat Kongkaeo chaired the opening of “Preservation of All for a World without Nuclear Weapons”, organized by SGT at Phuket Rajabhat University to serve as a forum of discussion on how to improve the world and to disseminate knowledge on the dangers of nuclear armaments.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua
National News Bureau of Thailand

