Pattaya hotel theft suspect caught

CHON BURI: A man posing as a hotel guest has been arrested for stealing valuable items and cash worth almost 100,000 baht from a room of an Irish tourist in Pattaya.
Yothin Phutpradit, 36, was apprehended on Pattaya Walking Street in South Pattaya on theft charges and taken to Pattaya city police station on Tuesday.
Full story: Bangkok Post
CHAIYOT PUPATTANAPONG
BANGKOK POST
