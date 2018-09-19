Chaiyaphum girl, age 4, dies from mauling by three local dogs

A four-year-old girl has died from fatal head, face and neck wounds sustained from being mauled by three dogs on Tuesday evening while riding a bicycle around her Chaiyaphum neighbourhood. The girl was quickly rushed to a nearby hospital, but died on the way.
Following a report of the incident at 5.20pm, Ban Khwao precinct’s inspector Pol Major Thongsuk Ratsiwor led officers to inspect the scene in Tambon Ban Khwao in Ban Khawao district.
Full story: The Nation
By The Nation
