Chaiyaphum girl, age 4, dies from mauling by three local dogs





A four-year-old girl has died from fatal head, face and neck wounds sustained from being mauled by three dogs on Tuesday evening while riding a bicycle around her Chaiyaphum neighbourhood. The girl was quickly rushed to a nearby hospital, but died on the way.

Following a report of the incident at 5.20pm, Ban Khwao precinct’s inspector Pol Major Thongsuk Ratsiwor led officers to inspect the scene in Tambon Ban Khwao in Ban Khawao district.

